Order blocking abortion-restriction laws goes to Montana Supreme Court
Order blocking abortion-restriction laws goes to Montana Supreme Court
Mike Dennison - KRTV
10/21/21
The ruling that blocked three new laws restricting abortion in Montana is now before the state Supreme Court, as state Attorney General Austin Knudsen appealed the order.
