Oregon Nurses Association proposes new policies to retain employees
Oregon Nurses Association proposes new policies to retain employees
Mia Villanueva - Fox 12 Oregon
10/7/21
As the health care staffing shortage continues to impact the state of Oregon, the Oregon Nurses Association is proposing new policies to better retain its employees.
Read Full Story on kptv.com
237 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Died Of COVID-19; 28,075 Breakthrough Cases Recorded
Oregon Supreme Court vacates death sentence
Oregon reports record 59 COVID-19 deaths
