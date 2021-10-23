Oregon reports 10 more COVID-19 related deaths, 1,517 new cases
KTVZ news sources - KTVZ
10/23/21
There are 10 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,284, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.
