OSBI: Woman, son arrested in Wyoming after allegedly killing her half-brother in Blanchard
OSBI: Woman, son arrested in Wyoming after allegedly killing her half-brother in Blanchard
KOCO Staff - KOCO on MSN.com
10/22/21
Authorities arrested a 47-year-old woman and her 26-year-old son in Wyoming after authorities said they killed her half-brother in Blanchard.
