Owners of high-end Carmel seafood restaurant plan sister eatery in Fishers
IBJ Staff - Ibj.com
10/26/21
The owners of Monterey Coastal Cuisine in Carmel announced plans Tuesday to open a sister restaurant in the Nickel Plate area of Fishers called Tiburon Coastal Cuisine.
Read Full Story on ibj.com
