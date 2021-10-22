Pacific Catch, Valle, bb.q Chicken lead new restaurant openings in San Diego
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Would you play a spooky game of mini golf in Kaneohe this Halloween?
After 18 months away, OIA fans make a noisy return to the stands
The Volcanologist’s Paradox
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
County: ‘Love Island’ got a pass
Family of young man swept away at Makapuu grateful for a ‘lifetime of moments’
A week away from PFL’s million dollar fight night, Hawaii’s Ray Cooper III focused on proving to be ‘one of the top guys in the world’
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Recent nene deaths caused by speeding, feeding in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
Attorney General OKs Honolulu’s Process To Designate Important Ag Lands
New study warns biodiversity of plants, animals in Hawaii are in jeopardy
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Recent nene deaths caused by speeding, feeding in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
Attorney General OKs Honolulu’s Process To Designate Important Ag Lands
ACLU, mother call for changes after 10-year-old girl handcuffed, arrested at Hawaii school over drawing
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
New art exhibit showcasing issues of urgency in Hawaii
ACLU, mother call for changes after 10-year-old girl handcuffed, arrested at Hawaii school over drawing
ACLU alleges discrimination after Hawaii police handcuff Black 10-year-old girl
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Pacific Catch, Valle, bb.q Chicken lead new restaurant openings in San Diego
Pam Kragen - San Diego Union-Tribune
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
In this week's San Diego dining report, we have news from Carruth Cellars, Layover Lounge, Hamburger Hut, Devil's Dozen Donuts and Dunkin'
Read Full Story on sandiegouniontribune.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
49ers vs. Colts: 5 matchups that'll determine who wins Week 7
How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. 49ers | Week 7
San Francisco Housing Market Still Hot
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL