Papillion-La Vista South defeats Gretna to advance to state softball tournament
Papillion-La Vista South defeats Gretna to advance to state softball tournament
Steve Beideck - Omaha.com
10/8/21
Join the Community
shares
All of Papillion-La Vista South's prep work paid off as the Titans upset Class A No. 1 Gretna twice to win the district and advance to the Nebraska state softball
Read Full Story on omaha.com
