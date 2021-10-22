Parent group continues to press Murphy on virtual school option
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Report: Fire kills 9 people, injures 44 in southern Taiwan
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Meet the 2022 South Dakota Teacher of the Year
‘And so obviously that was scary’: SDSU students receive email about a sexual offense with ongoing threat
More Seasonable Start to the New Week; Rain by Wednesday – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, October 10
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Jerry Nelson: Being wary of the 'transient pumas'
Keeping traditions alive during Hobo Week
Meet the 2022 South Dakota Teacher of the Year
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Circumstances make SDSU game huge for UNI
Jerry Nelson: Being wary of the 'transient pumas'
Cybersecurity offers jobs, high wages — if enough people can be trained
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Jerry Nelson: Being wary of the 'transient pumas'
Women should not be drafted into military, no more pipelines: Letters to the Editor
Keeping traditions alive during Hobo Week
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Parent group continues to press Murphy on virtual school option
mcrowe - NJ Spotlight
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
The group asks NJ governor to reconsider virtual schooling option. The state is one of a few to either ban or strictly limit virtual learning
Read Full Story on njspotlight.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Links to genetic disorders found in walking patterns
Plainfield man arrested in connection with Westfield home invasion
SONAR sightings for Oct. 22: Memphis to Chicago, tight reefer market and more
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL