Parson runs for 3 TDs as Hawaii beats New Mexico St. 48-34
Parson runs for 3 TDs as Hawaii beats New Mexico St. 48-34
AP Oct 24, 2021 at 4:03 am ET 1 min read - CBSSports.com
10/24/21
Join the Community
shares
Dedrick Parson ran for 161 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries and Hawaii scored three times on plays of 75 yards or longer on Saturday night to beat New Mexico State 48-34.
LATEST ARTICLES
Hawaii holds off comeback attempt in 48-34 win vs. NMSU
Virtual Career Expo links job seekers with Hawaii's top employers
Injured hiker airlifted off Kaneohe trail
