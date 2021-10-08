Paterson's new Vista Park moves closer to reality with $750K in funding
Paterson's new Vista Park moves closer to reality with $750K in funding
Joe Malinconico - NorthJersey.com on MSN.com
10/8/21
The city has gotten $750,000 in state grants to provide the balance of the funding needed for Paterson's new Vista Park.
Read Full Story on northjersey.com
