Patricia Moreno: Arrest Made In 30-Year-Old Malden Cold Case
Patricia Moreno: Arrest Made In 30-Year-Old Malden Cold Case
Alex Newman - Patch
9/29/21
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said a Georgia man has been charged in the 1991 murder of 17-year-old Patricia Moreno.
