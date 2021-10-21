Pecos River faces water shortages
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Lorain Council votes for verbal warning for Shawver
Elyria: Book store and craft shop are home for art
Lorain: Jet Express to return for rides to Browns games
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Don’t worry: colleges are still insufferably woke post-COVID
UFO over Ohio? Pilot says there’s an explanation for object caught on video
Lorain families find fun after school at literacy night
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Don’t worry: colleges are still insufferably woke post-COVID
We’re looking for the cutest cat in all The Land; Check out these adorable contestants Abracadabra - Elise
How Lorain Community College is helping to fill Ohio’s most in-demand jobs
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
These adorable kitties want to be crowned Northeast Ohio’s Cutest Cat: Get to know Lando - Ozzy (photos)
Lorain Council votes for verbal warning for Shawver
Mercy Health To Expand Associate Education Program
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Pecos River faces water shortages
Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer - Albuquerque Journal
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
Farmers growing alfalfa, corn and cotton in the arid Pecos River Basin of eastern New Mexico do so in a region known for extreme droughts and floods. The
Read Full Story on abqjournal.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Farmington hospital creates memorial labyrinth for workers who died from Covid-19
Permian Basin will lead oil and gas' resurgence from COVID-19, industry leaders say
New Mexico governor returns contribution, amends filing
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL