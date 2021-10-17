Pending holidays may cause spike in COVID-19 cases
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Cowboys LISTEN: Dallas Makes 3 Roster Moves Ahead of Patriots Showdown
College GameDay live stream from Texas vs. Oklahoma
NY Giants at Dallas Cowboys: Week 5 preview, prediction as Big Blue seeks another upset
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
'No Weaknesses'? Cowboys, 35, Patriots 29 in Dak Prescott-Led Overtime Shootout
Cowboys LISTEN: Dallas Makes 3 Roster Moves Ahead of Patriots Showdown
With surgical precision, Republicans draw two congressional districts that dilute power of Hispanic and Asian voters
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Cowboys news: Despite mistakes and officiating, Dallas leaves Foxborough with a win
Gas Monkey Dallas: Large New Restaurant and Music Venue Planned for Early 2022
Cowboys 35, Patriots 29: Top 10 Whitty Observations
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
West Dallas Neighborhood Worries Yet Another Concrete Plant Could Make Pollution Even Worse
Dallas 35, New England 29, OT
Cowboys 35, Patriots 29: Top 10 Whitty Observations
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Whitmire: Forget it, Texas. Alabama is still Best in Show.
Cowboys LISTEN: Dallas Makes 3 Roster Moves Ahead of Patriots Showdown
Holocaust Museum Head Blames New Texas Law, Not School Official, for 'Opposing View' Remark
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Pending holidays may cause spike in COVID-19 cases
Caroline Morse - WDTN
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
Concerns over pending holiday gatherings are rising with cold weather starting to push people indoors. Some health leaders say relying only on vaccines for health safety
Read Full Story on wdtn.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
BIT Mining Increases Investment in Ohio Cryptocurrency Mining Site
After nearly three years, dissatisfaction over Ohio's medical marijuana prices is widespread
Vext Secures Ownership in Manufacturing License in Ohio - Moves the Company Toward Vertical Integration in the State
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL