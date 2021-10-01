Penn State Abington Hires New Director of Continuing Education
Penn State Abington Hires New Director of Continuing Education
Jon Campisi - Patch on MSN.com
10/1/21
Christine Cicio, formerly of Rutgers University, recently began as the new director of continuing education at Penn State's Abington campus.
