People in need benefit from Gilbert's tchotchkes
People in need benefit from Gilbert's tchotchkes
By Cecilia Chan, GSN Managing Editor - Gilbert Sun News
9/29/21
Gilbert Goodies Store over the past four years has been peddling T-shirts, mugs and hats stamped with the town’s iconic downtown water tower to raise money for those in need.
