Peoria man indicted for attempted first degree murder, home invasion
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Time capsule: Cary seeks donations to be buried in Downtown Park
‘This might be my last show’: Bow Wow airs frustrations with Millennium Tour
'Hightown' becomes latest Wilmington-shot TV show to make its debut
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Guilford County jury case overturned after judge voices views on race, religion
Full Hunter's Moon Rises Over Wilmington, Dimming Orionid Meteors
Duke favored to win ACC. Freshman Paolo Banchero named preseason player of the year
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
University of North Carolina can continue using race-based admission practices
Benefit ride scheduled to support Albemarle Fire Department
Larson Surges As Others Stumble
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
North Carolina man creates program to help inmates with mental health, job training
Guilford County jury case overturned after judge voices views on race, religion
Shipping Container Crushes Car in Wilmington
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
North Carolina man creates program to help inmates with mental health, job training
High-speed chase hits 100+ mph, driver arrested in Rowan County
Full Hunter's Moon Rises Over Wilmington, Dimming Orionid Meteors
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Peoria man indicted for attempted first degree murder, home invasion
Mike Smith - Central Illinois Proud
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
A Peoria man who had a short standoff with police in early October has been indicted on an attempted murder charge, as well as a home invasion charge and an aggravated
Read Full Story on centralillinoisproud.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Lucy Westlake wanted to 'get out of my comfort zone' for Naperville North. Now, instead of being a part of the supporting cast, she's a star.
Out-Of-State Juvenile Made Threat To Naperville North: Police
Full Hunter's Moon Rises Over Naperville, Dimming Orionid Meteors
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL