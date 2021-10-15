Pfizer-BioNTech ask EU agency to OK vaccine for kids 5-11
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Have a Mountain Home? Here's What You Need to Know About Winterizing
'Humiliation' - how the national and West Brom media reacted to 'shocking' Cardiff City capitulation
Silverthorne area homes evacuated by wildfire burning in nearby mountains
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
College football rankings: Colorado, Washington State join The Bottom 25 as Ohio takes over No. 1 spot
'Humiliation' - how the national and West Brom media reacted to 'shocking' Cardiff City capitulation
Silverthorne area homes evacuated by wildfire burning in nearby mountains
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Two SMU Grads Create Eco-Friendly Products to Combat Single-Use Plastics
Do think thrice, it’s alright, for jockey Dillon
Trieu: Why West Bloomfield 4-star Dillon Tatum picked Michigan State football
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Pfizer-BioNTech ask EU agency to OK vaccine for kids 5-11
BRProud.com - BR Proud
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer and biotechnology company BioNTech said Friday they have requested to have their coronavirus vaccine licensed for children ages 5 to 11 across the
Read Full Story on brproud.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Is Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
A Black trooper in Louisiana who spoke out against police brutality could lose his job in 45 days
Jury finds Covington man guilty of attempting to kill his parents
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL