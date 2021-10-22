Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID boosters now available in RI. Here's what to know
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Nurse convicted of using air injections to kill 4 patients
Carthage, Timpson, Longview stay atop Red Zone Top 10
Washington looks to end 2-game skid against winless Arizona
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
HEARING CONTINUES: Longview ISD awaits judge’s ruling after being sued by Texas Attorney General over mask mandate
Nurse convicted of using air injections to kill 4 patients
Nearly 1,900 Washington state workers quit or are fired over COVID vaccine mandate
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Longview part of state program to strengthen teacher collaboration
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID boosters now available in RI. Here's what to know
Newport Daily News - NewportRI.com
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine boosters are now available in Rhode Island, along with the previously approved Pfizer booster.
Read Full Story on newportri.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Rhode Island Is Among the Most Sleep Deprived States
What to know about getting COVID booster shots in RI
Man sentenced to RI for life or drugging and raping stepdaughter
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL