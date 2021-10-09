Phoenix police investigating suspected murder-suicide near South Mountain
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
New Release: TX Straight Bourbon 3rd Expression Whiskey Barrel Series
WATCH: Texas releases hype video for TCU game
NBA G-League season to feature new format, 3 new teams
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Men’s Golf: TCU Takes 6th in Colonial Collegiate Invitational
Stumpy's Hatchet House Fort Worth Anniversary Celebration
The Gild: Dallas’ Iconic Gold Office Towers to Get a New Name and a Multimillion Redo
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Men’s Golf: TCU Takes 6th in Colonial Collegiate Invitational
Cowboys, Baylor, Scott & White Offer COVID-19 Vaccines at AT&T Stadium
Stumpy's Hatchet House Fort Worth Anniversary Celebration
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Men’s Golf: TCU Takes 6th in Colonial Collegiate Invitational
Cowboys, Baylor, Scott & White Offer COVID-19 Vaccines at AT&T Stadium
Stumpy's Hatchet House Fort Worth Anniversary Celebration
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Cowboys, Baylor, Scott & White Offer COVID-19 Vaccines at AT&T Stadium
Stumpy's Hatchet House Fort Worth Anniversary Celebration
New Release: TX Straight Bourbon 3rd Expression Whiskey Barrel Series
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Phoenix police investigating suspected murder-suicide near South Mountain
BrieAnna J. Frank and Haleigh Kochanski, The Arizona Republic - The Arizona Republic
10/9/21
Join the Community
shares
Officers at around 12:30 a.m. responded to a report of an armed person inside a home near 17th Avenue and Chandler Boulevard.
Read Full Story on azcentral.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
FanDuel Arizona Sportsbook Offers Exclusive Bet $3, Win $147 Promo for Cardinals vs. 49ers
UCLA vs. Arizona Week 6: Live Updates, Highlights, Analysis
Freeride Bike Co. owner's passion becomes business in Gilbert; Chandler's Bashas' acquired by Raley's Holding Co. and more top area news
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL