Pierre Construction Career Camp gives students up-close look at industry
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Employers try to woo workers at Rutland job fair
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
This young mom found fame on TikTok, by cleaning historic headstones
Did a Podcast About Donna Tartt Go Too Far?
Our Opinion: Keep our children, sisters, friends safe from abuse
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Report: Plastics contribute to climate change
This young mom found fame on TikTok, by cleaning historic headstones
Old Brick opens new store in Clifton Park, 8th in retail chain
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
This young mom found fame on TikTok, by cleaning historic headstones
The Checkup for Oct. 22: Cases falling nationwide, but rising in Berkshires
Did a Podcast About Donna Tartt Go Too Far?
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Pierre Construction Career Camp gives students up-close look at industry
Kelli Volk - KELOLAND News
10/25/21
Join the Community
shares
Some students in KELOLAND may be thinking about a job in construction after getting a close look at the industry.
Read Full Story on keloland.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Lebanese judge charges 68 over deadly clash south of Beirut
Ultrawealthy foreigners are hiding their millions in the US, and they're going to keep getting away with it until Congress does something about it
Mandatory 605 dialing; what's happening with Gov. Noem, appraisers; bald eagle struck by car
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL