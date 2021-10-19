Two people were hospitalized, but all on board survived.

An investigation is currently underway following a plane crash in Texas on Tuesday morning. According to reports, 21 people were on board—18 passengers and three crew members. Two people were hospitalized, but all on board survived.

The McDonnell Douglas MD-87 was taking off from Houston Executive Airport and heading to Boston.

"The information we have at this time indicates that the plane did not attain altitude at the end of the runway and went across Morton Road, coming to a rest in the field just north of the airport, where it caught on fire," Waller County Judge Trey Duhon, said on Facebook.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation, with the Federal Aviation Administration assisting.

*This is an ongoing story and will be updated as we learn more. Refresh for updates!