Police arrest suspect who made false bomb threat during attempted California bank robbery
Police arrest suspect who made false bomb threat during attempted California bank robbery
by Jeremy Beaman - Washington Examiner on MSN.com
9/24/21
A suspect was arrested after he falsely claimed he had a bomb while attempting to rob a California bank, according to law enforcement.
