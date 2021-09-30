Police asking for tips after woman shot, killed leaving Kansas City, Kansas church
Police asking for tips after woman shot, killed leaving Kansas City, Kansas church
Jacob Kittilstad - FOX4 Kansas City
9/30/21
Kansas City, Kansas police say Lillian Jackson was shot Sept. 18, 2021 as she was leaving church and was caught in the middle of a gun battle.
