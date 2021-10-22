Police In Abington, MA Searching For Missing Merrimack 5-Year-Old
Police In Abington, MA Searching For Missing Merrimack 5-Year-Old
Jeffrey Hastings - Patch
10/22/21
The NH Attorney Generals Office confirms an on=going search in a wooded area in Abington, MA for the missing Merrimack boy
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Search for missing 5-year-old NH boy in Abington suspended for the night, police say
WATCH: Police Give Update on Search for Missing NH Boy Elijah Lewis in Mass.
New Hampshire lawmakers approve $4.7M in vaccine funding
