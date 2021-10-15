Police Looking For Child Who Has Been Missing For 6 Months
Jeffrey Hastings - Patch
10/15/21
DCYF Notified Merrimack Police of a child last seen 6 months ago. Police say 5-year-old Elijah (Eli) Lewis is who they are searching for.
ASU Hockey: Sun Devils snap three-game skid with win over New Hampshire
Masks may have helped tuberculosis at Concord High School, experts say
N.H. officials search for missing 5-year-old, ask for public's help
