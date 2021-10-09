Police: Two-state investigation leads to gun, drug seizure
Police: Two-state investigation leads to gun, drug seizure
Boston.com Staff - Boston.com
10/9/21
Police say a two-state investigation ended last week with the arrest of three Springfield men, as well as the seizure of guns and drugs.
Read Full Story on boston.com
