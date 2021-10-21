Process begins to fill Kieckhefer's vacated Senate seat
Process begins to fill Kieckhefer's vacated Senate seat
ThisIsReno - This Is Reno
10/21/21
The application period to fill the Nevada Senate District 16 seat vacated by Ben Kieckhefer last month opens at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22 and closes a noon the following Thursday, Oct. 28.
Read Full Story on thisisreno.com
