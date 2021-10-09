Program for Idaho medical students receives $12 million for scholarships
Program for Idaho medical students receives $12 million for scholarships
Kelcie Moseley-Morris Idaho Capital Sun - Times-News
10/9/21
Nearly every corner of Idaho, or 98%, has a shortage of primary care physicians, and every county has a shortage of mental health care professionals.
Read Full Story on magicvalley.com
