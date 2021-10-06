Public testimony on Anchorage mask ordinance continues, with more than a dozen amendments yet to be debated
Public testimony on Anchorage mask ordinance continues, with more than a dozen amendments yet to be debated
Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Alaska Public Media
10/6/21
Join the Community
shares
Public testimony on Anchorage’s proposed mask mandate entered its fifth day at the Assembly chambers Tuesday night.
Read Full Story on alaskapublic.org
