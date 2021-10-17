Rapid at-home COVID tests fly off Michigan store shelves as pandemic demand outpaces supply
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Class B state softball: Wahoo has a blast in opening-round win against Scottsbluff
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
CMC and Pitzer partner with Seeds of Fortune in commitment to support women of color in higher education
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
B.C. flight school expanding amid a global pilot shortage
The Complex Business of Vaccine Mandates
Disney's Just Beyond, Netflix's Baby-Sitters Club among great shows to stream
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Women’s volleyball bests the Utes
Trudeau to shuffle cabinet on Oct. 26, Parliament to meet Nov. 22
Civil rights veteran Bob Woodson likens giving 1619 founder a free speech award to firefighters honoring arsonists
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Pacific Islander community rallies for Spokane to tear down Monaghan statue
The Complex Business of Vaccine Mandates
CMC and Pitzer partner with Seeds of Fortune in commitment to support women of color in higher education
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Rapid at-home COVID tests fly off Michigan store shelves as pandemic demand outpaces supply
Kristen Jordan Shamus - Detroit Free Press on MSN.com
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
Free Press reporters scoured metro Detroit's drugstores, pharmacy chains and big-box stores, looking for rapid COVID-19 tests. Here's what we found.
Read Full Story on freep.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Metro Detroit diaper bank steps up; hands out a million diapers in 2020
Ground Game Keys Victory Over Bowling Green
SS Badger makes final Lake Michigan crossing of season
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL