Rapid reactions: Arizona Cardinals roll over Houston Texans
Rapid reactions: Arizona Cardinals roll over Houston Texans
Arizona Sports - Arizona Sports
10/24/21
The Arizona Cardinals used a strong defensive effort against a huge underdog in the Houston Texans and moved to 7-0.
