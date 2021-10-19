Metro customers can expect delays and long commutes for the next week.

If you take the Metro to get around the city, you’re in for a long commute this week. As part of the continuing investigation into last week’s train derailment, WMATA has pulled more than half of its trains out of service until the end of the week.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says a faulty wheel assembly may have been the cause of the accident and is requiring all 748 of the 7000 series trains to be inspected before returning to service. Metro is advising customers to use Metrobus or other forms of transportation until regular service levels can be restored.

The newer train cars make up 60% of Metro’s fleet of trains. WMATA said redline trains will run every 15 minutes and all other lines will only run every 30 minutes. Initially, trains were only slated to be out of service for one day, but that timeline was changed after the NTSB released an update on Monday.

“Safety remains Metro’s number one priority,” said Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld. “While we continue working hand-in-hand with the NTSB, FTA, and WMSC on the investigation, I want to assure our customers that their safety is driving every decision being made. We apologize for the reduced service, and ask for our customers’ continued patience and support as we work to get Metro back to normal operations. I want to thank Metro employees who are working around the clock. Your dedication is appreciated.”



Construction at the Rockville station continues, Courtesy of WMATA

In a press conference on Monday, October 18, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said the blue line train had derailed twice on October 12, 2021, before leaving the tracks around 5 p.m. Homendy said the crash could have been much worse and said all trains made by the same manufacturer should be inspected.

The train cars are expected to be out of service until at least Sunday. Commutes for Metro riders are already impacted by construction and closed stations at Rockville and Shady Grove.

WMATA is encouraging people to use Metrobus and map their trips at wmata.com.