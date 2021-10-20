Reno police say shooter who killed two men in a parking lot last month acted in self-defense
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
NCIS recap: Who'll lead the team post-Gibbs?
Lynnae Marie (Seppala) Reed
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Clerk hired by Palmer council
Despite the evidence, Republicans aren't quite done with ivermectin
Why 'NCIS' can survive without Mark Harmon
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
‘NCIS’ Season 19 Episode 5 Recap: The Real Reason McGee Refused to Take Gibbs’ Job
NCIS recap: Who is taking over Gibbs’ team at NCIS?
‘NCIS’: Why McGee Didn’t Take Gibbs’ Job
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Indigenous grandfather not likely to learn officers’ fate in Vancouver BMO arrest until 2022
Alaska reports 66 more COVID-19 deaths, many after death certificate reviews
NCIS recap: Who is taking over Gibbs’ team at NCIS?
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
NCIS recap: Who is taking over Gibbs’ team at NCIS?
Kenai girls swimmers take 3rd at Palmer Invite
Champions: Huskies win Division III state football title
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Reno police say shooter who killed two men in a parking lot last month acted in self-defense
Kristin Oh - Reno-Gazette-Journal on MSN.com
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
The shooter who fatally shot two men at a parking lot is believed to have acted in self defense, Reno Police said in a press statement Tuesday.
Read Full Story on rgj.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
GOP candidate for Nevada governor is a mix of Donald Trump & Lauren Boebert. Consider that.
Rangeland scientist researching solutions to land management challenges in Nevada
Nevada police agencies to receive grant monies
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL