Report Says Santa Clara Co. Needs More Deputies, Some Disagree
Report Says Santa Clara Co. Needs More Deputies, Some Disagree
Bay City News - Patch
10/10/21
A new report suggests the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office needs more deputies, but county officials say the findings are outdated.
