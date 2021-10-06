'Righting a terrible injustice': Salem man on death row gets 1998 murder case reversed
'Righting a terrible injustice': Salem man on death row gets 1998 murder case reversed
Virginia Barreda, Statesman Journal - Statesman Journal
10/6/21
Jesse Lee Johnson maintained his innocence for more than 20 years; Wednesday, the Oregon Court of Appeals reversed his conviction and death sentence.
Read Full Story on statesmanjournal.com
