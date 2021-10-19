Rising home prices leaving would-be buyers sidelined as Worcester County sales drop 14%
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Best Buy continues healthcare push with Current Health acquisition
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Offensively named Illinois creek now will honor Black settler: 'I couldn't be more happy'
Arizona Fall League Recap: Braves prospects struggle in opening week
Sterling Bay submits new design for Fulton Market office building
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Watch now: U High's Martin sisters get through some early hurdles to enjoy 'super special' tennis experience
Peoria Police continue “Walk and Talks” in South End
Watch now: Now there's concern about invasive worms in Central Illinois
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Watch now: U High's Martin sisters get through some early hurdles to enjoy 'super special' tennis experience
Peoria Police continue “Walk and Talks” in South End
Peoria City Council starts discussion on 2022-2023 budget
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Watch now: U High's Martin sisters get through some early hurdles to enjoy 'super special' tennis experience
Who is Michelle Young from ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 18
Country Star Travis Tritt Cancels Upcoming Shows Requiring COVID Vaccinations, Negative Tests or Masks
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Rising home prices leaving would-be buyers sidelined as Worcester County sales drop 14%
Colin A. Young - Telegram on MSN.com
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
In Worcester County, sales fell 14.4 percent in September 2021 compared to a year ago while home prices jump 12.8 percent from $250,000 to $282,000.
Read Full Story on telegram.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Sinbad's 'Shazaam': The Strange Case of a Movie That Doesn't Exist
The Many Kinds of Roasted Pumpkin Seeds Will Change Your Life
This NASA Playlist of Space Sounds Needs to Be Your Spooky October Soundtrack
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL