Riverton Medical District awaits loan decision; Updated design revealed
All
.
Riverton Medical District awaits loan decision; Updated design revealed
County 10 - County 10
10/21/21
A few dozen community members braved the chilly rain and attended the Riverton Medical District (RMD) community meeting at Riverton Middle School last night, October 19th.
