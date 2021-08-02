Roadway Improvements Proposed to Combat High Traffic Fatality Rate in Dallas
Roadway Improvements Proposed to Combat High Traffic Fatality Rate in Dallas
Ken Kalthoff - NBC DFW
8/2/21
Safety improvements are planned on Dallas roads to combat one of the nation’s highest rates of traffic fatalities among big U.S. cities.
Read Full Story on nbcdfw.com
