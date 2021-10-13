Rochelle Shipley
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
‘Magnet fishing’ from bridges in downtown Elgin nets a surprising catch — 3 rusty handguns
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
MDs tell Elgin’s Board of Health that Sherman ER anesthesiology staffing levels are ‘not even close to being true’
Man dressed in turkey costume to do '10 Town Turkey Trot' Oct. 9 to raise funds for holiday dinners
Elgin's MLK food drive organizers take Dr. King's words to heart with early start
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
MDs tell Elgin’s Board of Health that Sherman ER anesthesiology staffing levels are ‘not even close to being true’
St. Edward's offensive line excels despite lack of size
One-of-a-swine festival in Elgin kicks off Oct. 21
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Halloween Pops concert features movie music
SigmaTron International, Inc. Announces James E. Barnes Promoted to President
Illinois lawmakers, providers discuss state’s plan to improve nursing homes
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Halloween Pops concert features movie music
MDs tell Elgin’s Board of Health that Sherman ER anesthesiology staffing levels are ‘not even close to being true’
Volleyball, soccer sectional pairings; XC league meets
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Rochelle Shipley
Submitted to The Dominion Post - The Dominion Post
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
Rochelle L. “Kitty” Shipley, 89, was called home by her heavenly Father Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, and her purpose was fulfilled. Kitty was born Aug. 6, 1932, […]
Read Full Story on dominionpost.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Will the large-named pharmacies on trial signal reckoning for West Virginia's opioid crisis?
West Virginia had a plan to end homelessness. Gov. Jim Justice hasn't made it a priority.
West Virginia Department of Education meets to consider new initiatives
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL