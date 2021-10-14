Rochester, NH Man Seriously Hurt In Hit-And-Run; Police Searching For Suspect
Rochester, NH Man Seriously Hurt In Hit-And-Run; Police Searching For Suspect
Tiffany Chan - CBS Local on MSN.com
10/14/21
A, N.H., woman is desperate to find the driver who hit her husband and then took off. Mat Lefebvre was seriously hurt on Monday.
Read Full Story on boston.cbslocal.com
