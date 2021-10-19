Rocky Mountain Power kicks off meter upgrade installations for 85,000 customers in Idaho
Rocky Mountain Power kicks off meter upgrade installations for 85,000 customers in Idaho
News Team - Local News 8
10/19/21
Rocky Mountain Power is upgrading 85,000 meters in Idaho to new digital meters, also known as smart meters or advanced metering technology.
