Russellville School District rolls out 'Test to Stay' program
Russellville School District rolls out 'Test to Stay' program
Courier Staff Report - Courier News
10/12/21
The Russellville School District is one of four districts in Arkansas to roll out new quarantine guidelines that began Wednesday.
