Ryan Gately steps up to help King Philip take down Taunton
Ryan Gately steps up to help King Philip take down Taunton
Steven Sousa - The Boston Globe on MSN.com
10/2/21
The junior rushed for 242 yards, and also had a key fourth-down stop in the fourth quarter as the Warriors (3-1) picked up the Hockomock League win.
Read Full Story on bostonglobe.com
