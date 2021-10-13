Salt Lake City-Area Unemployment Rate Decreases In August: Feds
Salt Lake City-Area Unemployment Rate Decreases In August: Feds
10/13/21
The latest available local unemployment figures are for August; that rate improved since July in the Salt Lake City area and continues to be lower than it was the beginning of the
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Utah ACT scores rise for class of 2021 as national results fall
Jared Butler's play, Rudy Gobert jumper highlight Utah Jazz's 124-120 win in preseason finale
Elizabeth Smart featured on 'Red Table Talk' to weigh in Gabby Petito case, advocate for missing victims
