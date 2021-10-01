Salt Lake City Council member resigns
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Lafayette Fire Dept. to host event and give tips for Fire Prevention Week
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Chris Walters named new West Lafayette police chief
Original Thinkers festival kicks off with an ode to joy in troubling times
Rampaging wild pigs return to Lafayette
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Indiana BMV announces branch closures in Brazil, five other cities due to staffing shortage
West Lafayette BMV to close temporarily due to staffing shortages
Harrison, West Lafayette tennis meet in top-five showdown for sectional title
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Letters: Driver confusion isn’t the problem with the Lafayette Bridge in St. Paul
Light Up Riehle in support of breast cancer, domestic violence awareness
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Salt Lake City Council member resigns
By Matt Canham | Oct. 1, 2021, 10:25 p.m. | Updated: 10:39 p.m. - Salt Lake Tribune on MSN.com
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
James Rogers, a Salt Lake City Council member, resigned Friday, saying he needs to devote more time to his children. He served eight years representing District 1.
Read Full Story on sltrib.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Utah reports 1,715 more COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths Friday
Allgeier carries Cougars to outlast Utah State 34-20
No. 13 BYU loses starting quarterback, beats Utah State 34-20
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL