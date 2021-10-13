San Antonio Symphony At Risk Amidst Ongoing Strike
Stephi Wild - BroadwayWorld
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
The San Antonio Symphony strike is continuing, and fears are arising that the city may lose its orchestra altogether if the performers and board cannot reach a new compensation agreement.
