San Diego County Supervisors OK Adoption Of Regional Voting Model
San Diego County Supervisors OK Adoption Of Regional Voting Model
City News Service - Patch on MSN.com
10/20/21
The model will allow residents to receive a vote-by-mail ballot, and replace traditional polling locations with regional vote centers.
Read Full Story on patch.com
