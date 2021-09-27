San Marino legalizes abortion; Pope, women's groups disagree
San Marino legalizes abortion; Pope, women's groups disagree
NICOLE WINFIELD and FRANCESCO FEDELI, Associated Press - myhighplains.com
9/27/21
Pope Francis repeated Monday that abortion is “murder,” a day after the tiny republic of San Marino became the latest Catholic state to legalize the procedure, much to the
Read Full Story on myhighplains.com
