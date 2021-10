Sanders Calls Out Manchin in WV Newspaper; Manchin Fires Back: 'Out-of-Stater' Telling West Virginians 'What Is Best for Them'

"Senator Sanders' answer is to throw more money on already overheated economy while 52 other Senators have grave concerns about this approach."