Sandwich shop opening in Fort Collins, again
Paul Hughes - BizWest
10/7/21
Yampa Sandwich LLC plans to open a location on South College Avenue this year, its second in the city and sixth overall. The new site is at 4020 S. College Ave., between Horsetooth and Harmony roads.
Read Full Story on bizwest.com
